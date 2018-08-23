Singapore, Malaysia look forward to bringing RTS Link to fruition: Ministry of Transport

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan met his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Aug 23), where they discussed "a broad range of transport issues".

A Ministry of Transport (MOT) spokesman said these included the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project connecting Johor Baru and Singapore as well as the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Tebrau Shuttle Service.

"The Ministers look forward to strengthening transport collaboration, and to bring the RTS Link project to fruition, which will ease congestion at our existing land checkpoints," the spokesman said.

The 4km cross-border MRT link between Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru and Woodlands North was slated to open by the end of 2024.

But there was a question mark over the project's future after the Pakatan Harapan coalition came into power after the Malaysian general election in May. A June 30 deadline for Singapore's SMRT and Malaysia's national rail operator Prasarana Malaysia to incorporate a joint venture company to operate the rail link was missed.

On July 30, Mr Loke said the Malaysian Cabinet had given in-principle approval for the RTS Link. Once the full go-ahead is given, a joint operating company involving Malaysia and Singapore would be set up, he added.

Construction of the line - which will be able to transport 10,000 travellers in one direction every hour between both countries - was expected to begin next year.