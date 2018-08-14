High-Speed Rail meeting with Singapore's MOT last week: Malaysian Minister Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR - Ministers in charge of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project held an official meeting last Saturday (Aug 11), says Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali told The Straits Times on Tuesday that his meeting with Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on the island republic was "official ... good and productive".

"I explained Malaysia's position on the project. The (Coordinating) Minister for Infrastructure will have to bring it to Singapore's Cabinet," he said, when quizzed on the next step in the discussions over the 350km link.

The Mahathir Mohamad administration had expressed its desire to scrap the HSR due to cost concerns after claiming that it had inherited over RM1 trillion (S$336 billion) in debt from the previous Barisan Nasional government.

However, Malaysia later softened its position to say it would first have to negotiate with Singapore, as there were penalties for cancelling the agreement inked in December 2016.

Kuala Lumpur most recently said it would seek a deferment of the project it estimates will cost RM110 billion and was originally slated to be completed in 2026.

Singapore has spent about S$250 million on the project, and is likely to pour in another S$40 million by the year end.

Singapore had written officially to Malaysia in a diplomatic note on June 1 asking for clarity and a meeting to be held by July 31.

Mr Azmin, charged with handling negotiations for Malaysia, had said he would try to meet the deadline but was busy with duties at the ongoing Parliamentary sitting.

In a letter to the Singapore goverment dated July 23, Mr Azmin stated that the Malaysian government was studying the details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with the republic soon.

On Aug 6, Mr Azmin said he met with "senior officials" in Singapore the previous weekend when he visited Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who was then hospitalised in the republic. He did not reveal who the Singaporean officials were, but clarified that "the official meeting will take place sometime in August."

But Singapore's Ministry of Transport had said on Aug 7 that no meeting had taken place or had been scheduled between Mr Azmin and Singapore officials overseeing the HSR.