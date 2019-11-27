Singapore Islamic Hub holds anti-terror drill

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Islamic Hub in Braddell Road held an anti-terrorism exercise on Wednesday (Nov 27), the second time this week that such drills were conducted in places of worship.

On Sunday, a similar exercise took place at the Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam.

Both drills involved simulated terror attacks to test the preparedness of religious institutions, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said in a statement on Wednesday.

About 40 members of Muis staff, volunteers and police officers were involved in both exercises. Staff members practised the run, hide and report drill after hearing a gunshot, Muis told The Straits Times.

Masjid Muhajirin, Muis and police jointly organised the exercise on Wednesday while Sultan Mosque, police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) organised the exercise on Sunday.

Muis said its statement: "Due care was taken to respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque prayer halls while ensuring that the exercises were carried out as close as possible to real scenarios."

Measures were taken to maintain the condition and cleanliness of the prayer halls after the exercises were completed, Muis added.

Both exercises are part of a series of anti-terrorism exercises held at various locations. For instance, one was held at the lobby of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport on May 17, and another was held at Republic Polytechnic on July 23.

With the recent attacks on places of worship and religious institutions in other parts of the world, the exercise at Sultan Mosque on Sunday was aimed at ensuring that the mosque's existing plans to deal with a terror attack are effective, the police, SCDF and Sultan Mosque said on Monday.

There were two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March this year. At least 49 people were killed and dozens injured, and the New Zealand government put the country on its highest security threat level.

On Easter Sunday in April, a series of bombings in Sri Lanka targeted three churches, among other targets. More than 250 people were killed.