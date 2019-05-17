Counter-terrorism exercise held in hotel in Singapore for the first time

SINGAPORE - Three "gunmen" stormed into the lobby of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport at 4pm on Friday (May 17), aiming their pistols at tourists and hotel staff.

And like dominoes, bodies fell over one by one as the gunmen sprayed bullets in every direction.

Two of them then entered the bar upstairs, while the remaining gunman ran towards the ballroom, shooting at anyone else left standing.

But before they could cause more mayhem, officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Gurkha Contingent took them down in less than five minutes.

The shootout was part of Exercise Heartbeat, which simulates terror attacks. The latest iteration is the first time the joint exercise has taken place in a hotel.

The counter-terrorism exercise highlights the importance of a robust contingency response plan for hotels against terrorist threats, in the light of the recent hotel and church bombings in Sri Lanka which took place over Easter last month.

A series of bombs exploded on April 21 in the country, killing 258 people and leaving at least 500 injured.

While Singapore has not experienced an attack, MP Christopher De Souza, who observed the exercise, said it is paramount that Singaporeans remain vigilant.

"Events in Sri Lanka brought home to us that we need to be vigilant and respond as one community."

"We need to be diligently preparing, swift in our response and have solidarity in our community after every attack," said Mr De Souza, who is also the chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs and Law.

Exercise Heartbeat, which started in 2009, has been carried out islandwide in public locations such as the Esplanade, National Library and Clarke Quay.

In Friday's exercise, about 50 personnel from the SPF, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the hotel were involved.

SPF officers worked in tandem with their SCDF counterparts, escorting them as they evacuated casualties, in case of further attacks.

Hotel staff also helped to administer first aid to casualties, as part of established risk management processes and frameworks put in place at the hotel.

Mr Bruno Cristol, 55, the general manager of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, said: "Participating in this exercise raises our level of emergency preparedness.

"The safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority."