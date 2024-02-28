She’s moving ahead in her career despite working fewer hours, raising baby

Ms Farha Nisha, 34, was torn between two worlds – her passion for healing others and a mother’s love for her new-born baby.

That was seven years ago. Today, she is no longer torn; you could say she’s re-born – with renewed vigour to improve her skills and career prospects, while revelling in the joys of motherhood.

A physiotherapist at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), Ms Farha and her cyber security consultant husband, 36, had, in August 2017, just welcomed their first child.

Following the delivery of the baby boy, a dilemma: The paediatric specialist felt it would be challenging to balance her career with being actively involved in her son’s formative years.

Would Ms Farha have to sacrifice one for the other?

“I was happy at the hospital,” says Ms Farha, who joined KKH in 2011 after attaining a diploma in physiotherapy from Nanyang Polytechnic and, a year later, a degree from Australia’s Curtin University.

“But I also wanted more options in terms of flexibility. I wanted the ability to spend time with my son while developing my area of specialisation.”

In 2020, she found her win-win solution. Ms Farha left her full-time job at KKH to join Physio & Sole Clinic, a local private practice specialising in physiotherapy and podiatry.

The clinic offered Ms Farha a role as locum therapist – a certified healthcare professional who is engaged on a part-time, contract or ad-hoc basis.

She now works 28 hours a week, down from 42 hours in her previous role. And she is making strides in her career.

Two years ago, she had the opportunity to develop and manage a new department that specialises in physiotherapy for women and children.

It was mutually beneficial. By expanding its expertise and services, the clinic helped Ms Farha grow professionally.

“I love working with children, so it was an area of interest for me,” she says, adding that it was a collaborative initiative, rather than a directive from the clinic’s management.

“It’s not a very common area of specialisation in the private sector and it has really helped to develop my clinical expertise.”

Groom to grow

Ms Farha now serves in management as a senior partner at Physio & Sole, which has nine outlets in Singapore. She trains and mentors younger, less experienced therapists at the clinic’s outlet in Katong, where she is based.

Critical to her career progression, Ms Farha shares, is not only the knowledge, skills and experience she gained over the years, but the clinic’s emphasis on helping employees acquire new skills.