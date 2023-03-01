Meet the illiterate granny who’s picked up digital skills at 73

What might a septuagenarian chat with their grandchild about? School? Daily news? Or that perennial favourite which begins with “when I was young…”

For Mdm Ng Lan Eng, it’s none of the above. Instead, she regales her grandson, 28, with updates on her milestones handling a new radio frequency identification technology (RFID) – at age 73.

The grandmother of four works at Raffles Hotel Singapore as a senior housekeeping attendant in the laundry department.

Becoming proficient at navigating English-language software despite being illiterate makes her achievement even more stunning.

“I don’t know what the words mean, so at first I was afraid I would make a mistake and ruin things,” she says in Mandarin. “But I was determined to learn the system. I’d always be observing how others used it, asking for help, and trying things out on my own.”

In recognition of her ability to adapt, innovate and improve workplace productivity, Mdm Ng has been conferred several awards in past years, including the NTUC May Day Model Worker Award 2022.

She was nominated by Raffles Hotel after receiving the organisation’s own Annual Raffles Award, which is an internal recognition programme.

“What impresses me most about Lan Eng is her positive attitude and enthusiasm to learn and perform new tasks even at her age,” says her supervisor, laundry manager You Mei Yan, 48.

“She truly embraces the concept of lifelong learning, especially in approaching technology which was something really new for her to tackle.”

Place and train

When Mdm Ng began working at Raffles Hotel in 1991 as a laundry attendant, her job was simple: to press guests’ clothing.

But now, her role spans both back-of-house and guest contact areas. She straddles two divisions: laundry and uniforms, spending her work day toggling between departments as needed.