Integrated environmental services provider receives award for commitment to employee learning and development

In just two years after joining the company, cleaning team leader May Chia, 62, now works smarter, has an easier time — and is earning more.

It all comes with learning new skills. And it's a win-win for her and her employer, cleaning and conservancy provider LS 2 Services.

She gains from their progressive training policies, and the company earned recognition by receiving the SkillsFuture Employer Award in December last year.

The award, which is presented by President Halimah Yacob, honours organisations that champion employees’ skills development and build a culture of lifelong learning at the workplace.

Recipients can place the awards logo on their corporate collaterals to distinguish themselves as an employer of choice.

Says the mother of two and grandmother of one: “Training makes my work easier, safer and more intelligent. It gave me an opportunity to upgrade my job as well and I am glad for the opportunity to learn new skills that allow me to work smarter.”

With older workers aged 62 and above making up just under half its 2,000 employees, LS 2 believes that investing in its employees is key to keeping and motivating its staff while increasing productivity.

How do employees stand to gain? Opportunities and higher wages with last year’s update to the progressive wage model (PWM). The PWM will see the base wages of cleaners increase from next year and every year until 2028.

For Ms Chia, the company’s priority in training and development has already paid off.

Ms Chia, who joined LS 2 in March 2020 after working as a healthcare cleaner for 10 years, was sponsored by the company to take two courses. One on complying with workplace safety and health policies and procedures, and another on understanding cleaning chemicals.

These courses, which could be completed within 17 hours, are conducted by an external training company under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications.

In February last year, Ms Chia’s newly acquired skillsets earned her a promotion to team leader, along with an over 10 per cent increment to her four-figure salary.

“Being able to learn and handle new technology in my job is important as it allows me to keep up to date with the skillsets required for the future and allows me to work longer.”

Says Ms Tan Wei Ying, 27, LS 2’s chief operating officer: “We encourage our employees to upgrade their skills through training, so that they can progress to higher value-added jobs, work more effectively and earn more.”