Shangri-La Dialogue special: US-China tensions take centrestage at Asia's premier defence summit

Good evening! Here are the must-read news articles and news analyses we have curated for you.

Shangri-La Dialogue: Indo-Pacific is our priority theatre, says top US defence official Shanahan

He said the region is where the US would support partner nations against domination attempts by any one nation.

READ MORE HERE

US seeks a networked Indo-Pacific as response to more assertive China

A US report called China a "revisionist power" that undermines the international system from within by exploiting its benefits while eroding the values and principles of the rules-based order.

READ MORE HERE

US to China: Velvet glove or knuckle duster, you choose

Think of acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan as the good cop forced to turn bad cop in the interests of his nation.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue: China, US must avert conflict or fallout will be damaging, says Lee Hsien Loong

The world economy could be hurt unless the two sides can settle their differences, said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue: Trust is key issue in ongoing debate over world's next 5G networks, says Lee Hsien Loong

He said the lack of trust could lead to grave consequences where countries end up developing their own systems and operating in separate worlds that are less safe.

READ MORE HERE

Small countries like Singapore still need to invest in defence capabilities, says Ng Eng Hen

"Let's be clear about this, for countries in this region, our entire lives are invested," said Dr Ng.

READ MORE HERE

South China Sea dispute, Rohingya crisis are key regional threats: Malaysian defence minister

The region needs to build on collaborative defence diplomacy to deal with these challenges, Mr Mohamad said.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing moves to own the discourse at Shangri-La Dialogue

Beijing's narrative of tranquillity in the South China Sea comes amid increased militarisation of the strategic waterway and rising tensions with the United States.

READ MORE HERE

No sweet spot for Singapore in US-China tensions

Singapore will come under special scrutiny, as an ethnic Chinese majority society with strong ties to both.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue: South-east Asia's cautious embrace of the Belt and Road Initiative

While there is concern about the economic costs and strategic implications of being part of China's project, talk of a "pushback" is overstated.

READ MORE HERE