SFA recalls two Tesco pesto sauces for undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE - Two pesto sauces by British grocery chain Tesco are being recalled here after it was found that they contained peanuts not declared on their labels, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Jan 13).

This comes after the SFA said last Friday (Jan 10) that it was issuing a recall for Sainsbury's Green Pesto for the same reason.

Peanut, if ingested by those who are allergic to it, can cause adverse effects like shortness of breath and hives.

On Monday, the SFA said it has directed NTUC Fairprice, which imports Tesco Green Pesto and Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto, to take the two products off its shelves, following a similar alert by the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency.

Those who have bought the products and who are allergic to peanuts should not eat the sauce, the SFA said, and may contact NTUC on 6552-2722 for more information or refunds.

The bottles of the Tesco sauces affected have expiry dates before Jan 11 2022.

Last December, the SFA also asked Cold Storage Singapore to recall its Waitrose Basil Pesto Green and Waitrose Pesto Tomato bottles that similarly did not indicate peanuts as one of their ingredients.