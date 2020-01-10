SFA recalls Sainsbury's Green Pesto for undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE - Sainsbury's Green Pesto, a brand of sauce from Britain that is sold here, is being recalled as it contains peanuts that are not declared on its label, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Jan 10).

Peanut is an allergen that, if ingested by those who are allergic to it, can cause adverse effects like shortness of breath and hives.

The SFA said it has directed the importer, Redmart Limited, to carry out the recall after the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the same recall alert.

It advised those who have bought the product and who are allergic to peanuts not to eat the sauce.

Those who wish for a refund or who have further questions can call Redmart on 6261-3456.

This follows the recall here of two pesto products from Italy last December, when they were also found to contain undeclared peanuts.

The SFA then directed Cold Storage Singapore to take all its Waitrose Basil Pesto Green and Waitrose Pesto Tomato bottles off the shelves.