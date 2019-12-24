SFA recalls 2 Waitrose pesto products due to undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE - Two Waitrose pesto products from Italy is being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The SFA said on Tuesday (Dec 24) that it has directed Cold Storage Singapore, which imports Waitrose pesto products, to take Waitrose Basil Pesto Green and Waitrose Pesto Tomato off the shelves due to an undeclared allergen - peanut - on the product labels.

The SFA move came after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a recall notification on the products.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are allergic to peanut, should not consume them," SFA said.

Consumers may contact Cold Storage Singapore at 1800-8918-100 for inquiries and for exchange of products.