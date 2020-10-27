Several malls among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Ion Orchard, 313@Somerset and Tampines Mall were among several malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

For 313@Somerset, a visit was recorded at the Go Noodle House eatery.

Other Orchard Road locations added yesterday to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Mandarin Gallery's Wild Honey restaurant and Orchard Central's Don Don Donki outlet.

Visits were also recorded at these places: Lot One Shoppers' Mall's Delifrance and Blackball outlets; Paya Lebar Quarter mall's Eat outlet; Kallang Wave Mall; Fu Lu Shou Complex; Kimly Zi Char in Tampines; and Our Tampines Hub's Kopitiam outlet.

People who visited the places on the list at the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed three new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total to 57,973. There were two new imported cases - a student's pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

There were no new community cases, but there was one case from a worker's dormitory. The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at two cases in the same period.

Meanwhile, people should collect their TraceTogether tokens only from their constituency's community centres, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said last night. It urged members of the public to wait for the collection exercise to start in their constituencies.

"There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app or are able to download it," the office said.

Update on cases

New cases: 3 Imported: 2 (1 dependant's pass holder, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 66 In hospitals: 43 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 23 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,864 Discharged yesterday: 21 TOTAL CASES: 57,973

More details on the opening schedules of collection centres will be released later.