Seniors to get more help to stay healthy

Seniors will continue to get more help and programmes to age in place, stay in good health and receive support from care networks, said Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor.

Dr Khor said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is strengthening efforts in three areas: Empowering seniors to stay healthy and active, enabling communities of care, and evolving new models of ageing in place.

Singapore has made good progress on initiatives under the $3 billion Action Plan for Successful Ageing that was launched in 2015, she told the House yesterday.

There is a need to plan ahead for successive generations of seniors who have different needs and aspirations, Dr Khor said.

"The Merdeka Generation seniors, for example, are living longer and healthier, and are more educated, skilled and IT savvy, compared to our pioneers."

Dr Khor was responding to one of the two motions put forth by MPs, on ageing with purpose and on support for caregivers. A total of 25 MPs spoke on both motions, which were taken concurrently.

Besides empowering seniors, Dr Khor said the Government wants to provide them with opportunities for personal development and community participation.

She also spoke of expanding the reach of preventive health services to seniors in the community.

Dr Khor cited a nationwide screening programme by MOH and Temasek Foundation Cares that was launched last year, which helps seniors get screening for hearing, eyesight and oral health at a low cost, or for free. Project Silver Screen has benefited about 45,000 seniors since January last year, she said.

Since 2014, a group of about 3,000 volunteers have made more than a million home visits and engaged about 450,000 seniors aged 65 years and above, Dr Khor added.

During the home visits, these Silver Generation Ambassadors assess the seniors' health and encourage them to participate in preventive health and active ageing programmes in their neighbourhoods.

To get more seniors moving, MOH is also building larger daycare centres that offer a range of active ageing and care services, Dr Khor said. Five such Active Ageing Hubs have been opened so far, with another five more to open by 2020.

Dr Khor also called for suggestions to get more men to take part in active ageing programmes. Only one in five participants is male, according to anecdotal observations from community partners.

On enabling communities of care, Dr Khor said the Community Networks for Seniors initiative has been expanded to 89 neighbourhoods and areas. It involves government bodies, voluntary welfare organisations and volunteers teaming up to visit seniors.

This helps "close the last-mile delivery of active ageing programmes and care services, and provide timely and coordinated care for our seniors when needed", she noted.

Responding to Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) and Workers' Party's Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC), Dr Khor said that while the number of elderly suicides has increased in recent years in tandem with the ageing population, suicide death rates among Singaporeans aged 60 and above have declined from 22.4 per 100,000 residents in 2007 to 16.4 in 2017.

"Nonetheless, each suicide is one too many," she said, adding that the Government will boost efforts to proactively reach out to those at risk.

Care Line, a 24-hour senior helpline, will be expanded nationwide, she said, noting that the helpline staff call seniors regularly to check whether they are well and provide urgent assistance to distressed seniors.

As for new models of ageing in place, Dr Khor said the Build-Own-Lease (BOL) framework and funding model for nursing homes will continue to be reviewed to ensure residents can access good and appropriate care at affordable fees.

Under the BOL framework, the Government pays for the capital costs of development and tenders out operating rights to both private operators and voluntary welfare organisations so they do not have to bear the upfront capital costs.

Moving forward, Dr Khor said MOH will explore new concepts of ageing in place.

One such programme is Care Close to Home (C2H), which is offered at 15 sites across Singapore, serving more than 3,500 clients.

Under the scheme, seniors in rental flats can be cared for while continuing to live in their own homes. People from nearby Senior Activity Centres provide help for daily activities such as bathing and housekeeping, while monitoring the seniors' medical conditions.

Dr Khor said MOH is working closely with the National Development Ministry to develop new assisted living options that include care services, and more details will be announced in the Budget debate.

Wrapping up her speech, she said: "Longevity is not a curse but a blessing and offers us possibilities to live more meaningful and productive lives. As future cohorts of seniors are more educated and skilled, there is no better time to take advantage of our longer life years than now."