Schemes to help families tide over Covid-19 crisis: Key highlights

New schemes have been launched and existing ones enhanced to help lower-income families affected by Covid-19. Here are some key highlights. More details are available here.

Covid-19 Support Grant

Who is it for?

Singaporeans or permanent residents aged 16 years and above who were retrenched or had their contracts terminated due to the pandemic; were made to take no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months; or had their salaries reduced by at least 30 per cent for three consecutive months.

What will I get?

Those who have lost their jobs can get up to $800 a month for three months, as well as employment and training support from Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute. Those who are on no-pay leave will be able to access courses subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore. Those who had their salaries reduced can get monthly cash grants of up to $500 for three months.

When will it start?

Applications are open from May 4 to Sept 30 this year. Successful applicants will have the money credited to their bank account.

Temporary Relief Fund

Who is it for?

Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 16 years and above who have lost their job or at least 30 per cent of their personal income after Jan 23 this year, when Singapore reported the first case of Covid-19.

What will I get?

A one-off $500 cash payout.

When will it start?

Applications were open from April 1 to April 30.

The Courage Fund - for households

Who is it for?

Singaporean or permanent resident lower-income families that lost at least 10 per cent of their household income because of one or more family members contracting Covid-19 or being placed on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence.

What will I get?

A one-time payment of up to $1,000, depending on the monthly per capita income of a recipient’s household.

When will it start?

Families can apply at any Social Service Office within six months from the end of their family member’s discharge from hospital, quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence.

The Courage Fund - for dependants

Who is it for?

Dependants of a Singapore citizen, permanent resident, holder of valid Employment Pass, work permit, Dependant’s Pass or Long-Term Social Visit Pass who has died of Covid-19.

What will I get?

A lump sum of $10,000. Families of healthcare workers, front-line workers and community volunteers get more.

When will it start?

Apply from April 6. More information is available at hospitals.

Some other schemes which people qualify for automatically:

Solidarity Payment for Singaporeans

A one-time sum of $600 for all Singaporeans aged 21 and above, credited into a recipient’s bank account or paid by cheque from April.

Solidarity Payment for Long-Term Visit Pass-Plus (LTVP+) holders

A one-time payment of $300 for adult LTVP+ holders — foreign spouses of Singaporeans or permanent residents — living in Singapore aged 21 years and above. The sum will be paid by cheque starting from the end of this month.

Enhanced Care & Support Package

A cash payout of $300 or $600 for all Singaporeans aged 21 years and above with assessable income of up to $100,000 for the Year of Assessment 2019. The sum will be paid out next month.

Cash payout for Singaporean parents

A cash payout of $300 for each Singaporean parent with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and below this year. The sum will be paid out next month.

Enhanced grocery vouchers

Grocery vouchers of $300 for this year and $100 for next year for Singaporeans aged 21 years and above living in one- or two-room HDB flats and who do not own more than one property. This year’s payment will be made in October and December.

Enhanced Workfare Special Payment

A sum of $3,000 for Singaporean employees and self-employed persons who received Workfare Income Supplement payments in Work Year 2019. Two payments of $1,500 will be credited into the bank account or paid by cheque in July and October

Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme

A total sum of $9,000 for self-employed Singaporeans aged 37 and above who were already self-employed on or before March 25 this year. Disbursed in three quarterly payouts of $3,000 each in May, July and October.

Extended ComCare assistance

Existing ComCare beneficiaries whose assistance is ending by July this year will have it extended for a further six months without review, with the need for submission of new documents and signatures waived.

Help to save jobs

Working Singaporeans also benefit indirectly from measures to save jobs. They include the Jobs Support Scheme which foots 75 per cent of the first $4,600 of wages for April and May, and at least 25 per cent of wages for the remainder of the year.