Jobs Support Scheme payouts: 7 things to know

More than 140,000 employers of local workers started receiving the first Jobs Support Scheme payout from Wednesday.

The scheme pays out 75 per cent of wages for this month on the first $4,600 of a worker's gross monthly pay, and at least 25 per cent for a further eight months, depending on the sector.

Firms in the food services industry will receive 50 per cent of wages for those eight months while aviation and tourism sector companies will get 75 per cent of wages for the full nine months.

The wage subsidies were announced in February's Budget and then later enhanced.

Here are seven things to know about the payouts:

THERE IS NO NEED TO APPLY

All employers who have made Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for local staff - Singaporeans and permanent residents - qualify, apart from some on an exclusion list such as local government agencies, embassies or representative offices of foreign companies.

Eligible companies will be notified of the subsidy tier they qualify for and the amount they will receive. Those with CorpPass access can log in to the myTax Portal to view their notification letters from Monday.

Employers using Giro or PayNow Corporate for transactions with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will get their payouts faster.

The first tranche was directly credited on Wednesday to the Giro bank account that employers use for income or goods and services tax. Others had it credited to the bank account they have registered with PayNow Corporate.

Companies not on either scheme will start receiving cheques from April 23.

SUBSEQUENT PAYOUTS WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN IF EMPLOYERS CUT WAGES NOW

The first payout this month is calculated based on wages paid in October, November and December last year.

The higher support of 75 per cent for April wages is to help firms cope with the month-long circuit breaker measures that have forced non-essential businesses to close their workplaces. It was calculated based on October 2019 wages first, so that the money can be paid out faster.

Any difference between a worker's wages in October 2019 and April 2020 will be factored into the second and third payouts.

For example, if a worker was put on no-pay leave this month, the extra payout credited to his employer in the first tranche will be subtracted from subsequent tranches, where possible.

The July payout is based on wages paid in February, March and April this year while the October payout is based on wages paid in May, June and July this year.

WORKERS EARNING MORE THAN $4,600 ARE STILL COVERED

The subsidy applies to the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages. If a worker earns more than $4,600, his employer gets 75 per cent of $4,600, or $3,450, for his April wages.

Gross monthly wages include employee CPF contributions, but exclude employer CPF contributions.

PAYOUTS COVER WAGES OF EMPLOYEES ONLY

They do not cover the wages of business owners, such as sole proprietors or employees who are both shareholders and directors of the company. This is because the scheme is meant to help companies retain local staff during the pandemic.

Self-employed people who are eligible for the recently announced Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme can receive three quarterly cash payouts of $3,000 in May, July and October this year.

WHY PAYOUTS GO TO EMPLOYERS, NOT WORKERS THEMSELVES

The payouts are meant to help employers continue to pay local workers' salaries and employer CPF contributions during this period when revenues have likely been hit.

CPF contribution rates for employers and employees have not been changed.

EMPLOYERS CAN CHECK ELIGIBILITY FOR HIGHER TIERS OF SUPPORT ONLINE

Aviation and tourism businesses qualify for 75 per cent wage support throughout the nine months of the scheme. They include airlines, airport ground handlers, travel agents, gated tourist attractions, hotels and operators of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions venues.

Food services businesses qualify for 75 per cent wage support this month and 50 per cent support for eight months. These are licensed food shops and stalls, including hawker stalls.

There is a Jobs Support Scheme Employer Eligibility form which allows you to check if you are eligible for the higher wage subsidies. Access it at www.iras.gov.sg/irashome/Schemes/Businesses/Jobs-Support-Scheme--JSS-/. You can also call 1800-352-4728 during office hours (between 8am and 5pm, Mondays to Fridays).

There is also an appeal form available on the same website. Appeals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

INQUIRIES CAN BE MADE TO THE IRAS

You can contact the taxman for more information on the scheme via go.gov.sg/payout or call 1800-352-4728.