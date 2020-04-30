More employees eligible for Covid-19 support grant; application start date pushed back: MSF

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans are now eligible for financial help if their jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the measures taken to contain it.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday (April 30) that the Covid-19 Support Grant would be expanded to include more Singaporean and permanent resident workers here.

The grant application has also been pushed back from May 1 to May 4 or 11, depending on the employee's situation.

The grant was originally meant to support only those who had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 situation.

The MSF said it will now also cover employees placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months and employees who have had their salaries reduced by at least 30 per cent for three consecutive months.

These changes in employment or salary should have occurred after Jan 23, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in Singapore, said the MSF in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said: "We recognise that Singaporeans may need more support after this month. That is why we have decided to enhance the Covid-19 Support Grant when applications open from May to Sept 30, 2020."

The grant will provide the workers with up to $800 a month for three months if they meet the job loss or no-pay leave criteria.

Those who have lost their jobs will also receive employment and training support from Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute. Additionally, those on no-pay leave will have access to relevant courses subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore.

They can apply for the grant from May 4.

Those who qualify based on their pay cut will receive up to $500 a month for three months, with the quantum based on the amount of basic monthly salary lost.

These employees can apply for the grant from May 11.

Applications should be made online at go.gov.sg/CSG and applicants will have to upload supporting documents showing their employment situation and their previous and current salary levels.

Those who need help filling in the online application form can call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000 or email Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg for assistance.

Those who are unable to apply online can head to the nearest Social Service Office to schedule an application slot.

Those who applied for the Temporary Relief Fund and indicated interest in applying for the Covid-19 Support Grant need not re-apply if they had submitted all the necessary supporting documents earlier, said MSF.

Applications are open for five months till Sept 30.

Current beneficiaries of public financial assistance scheme ComCare's short- to medium-term assistance or long-term assistance are not eligible for the grant.

Existing ComCare beneficiaries whose assistance is ending by July will have the support extended for a further six months without the need for submission of new documents and signatures.

Those newly placed on ComCare will also receive at least six months of assistance.

"With the enhanced Covid-19 Support Grant and proactive ComCare assistance, my colleagues and I want to give you and your families more support as you seek new employment and training opportunities during this crisis," said Mr Lee.