Saving water must be an individual, lifelong effort, President Halimah says on Singapore World Water Day

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has urged Singaporeans to employ water conservation in their daily lives as a joint community effort to preserve a vital natural resource.

Madam Halimah told the opening ceremony of World Water Day at Marina Barrage: "By not wasting water, we are also demonstrating a sense of responsibility to our environment, and contributing to our vision of becoming a zero-waste nation."

She also noted that 2019 is Singapore's Year Towards Zero Waste.

The event on Saturday (Mar 2) was attended by around 2,000 representatives from schools, firms and grassroots organisations as well as Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkilfi and Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor.

Water is a pertinent issue given that consumption here is expected to increase twofold by 2060 and that the effects of climate change could hamper supply.

"Unpredictable weather patterns, such as extreme weather from prolonged dry spells may hit us badly and bring about a water crisis, if we do not plan ahead," said Madam Halimah.

"This is why PUB has been investing in water infrastructure to strengthen our water supply and make it more resilient."

But if citizens do not use water wisely, these efforts can only do so much, she added.

A study by PUB and government feedback unit Reach revealed last month that younger Singaporeans and Permanent Residents appear to be less concerned about the sustainability of the country's water supply than residents over 55.

PUB also launched a new year-long campaign on Saturday to promote conservation and show Singaporeans how clean water is produced.

Related Story Singapore opens third desalination plant in Tuas

It will include around 60 roadshows and events held islandwide in March and water rationing exercises in about 150 schools.

PUB is also boosting the country's water infrastructure by building two more desalination plants - Jurong Island and Keppel Marina East - along with the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System Phase 2 and Tuas Nexus.

Last year, Singapore opened its third desalination plant - in Tuas - which cost $217 million and could produce up to 30 million gallons a day, enough for 200,000 households.

Madam Halimah noted: "Through hard work, perseverance and ingenuity, we have overcome our physical limitation of not having sufficient land to collect and store enough rain water for our use.

"With the four national taps in place - our reservoirs, imported water, NEWater and desalinated water - we have been able to supply clean and adequate water for a growing nation."

World Water Day on Mar 22 will be marked by 23 landmarks and buildings, including National Gallery Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, which will be lit in blue, making this the most extensive light-up since the event's inception in 2014.

A portion of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park will also be shrouded in blue - the first time a park will have taken part in the light-up. Six bridges, including Anderson and Cavanagh, will join the Helix bridge to be adorned with lights.

On the same day, PUB will have its first night carnival at Marina Barrage to highlight water conservation.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean announced a new target last year to reduce daily water consumption to 130 litres a person by 2030. The average person used 143 litres a day in 2017.

Madam Halimah said: "Our eventual goal is for each of us to take ownership of and be proactive in transforming Singapore's water journey, not just in the month of March, but as a lifelong commitment."