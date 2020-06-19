Safra and HomeTeamNS members to receive free 3-month membership extension

SINGAPORE - Safra and HomeTeamNS members will receive a three-month extension of their membership for free due to the closure of most clubhouse facilities during the circuit breaker period.

It will benefit more than 420,000 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen and their families, and over 200,000 Home Team servicemen and their families.

Safra said in a statement on Friday (June 19) that eligible members must have a valid membership as of April 1. They will be notified and have their membership validity automatically extended.

The same goes for HomeTeam NS members.

Facilities such as badminton courts, dance studios and EnergyOne gyms at Safra and HomeTeamNS reopened on Friday as Singapore moved into the second phase of its exit from the two-month circuit breaker period.

All public sports and recreational facilities were closed during the circuit breaker period that started on April 7.

Visitors are now also allowed to dine at food and beverage outlets for the first time in two months, with safe distancing measures in place.

During a visit to Safra Punggol on Friday, Safra president Maliki Osman said that Safra continued to reach out to members during the Covid-19 outbreak with activities like fitness training videos and livestreaming of entertainment and cooking classes.

He said with the reopening, safety measures have been implemented at all six Safra clubhouses.

Related Story In Pictures: Singapore starts phase 2 reopening

"We hope that this will give peace of mind to all our Safra users and members and families when they start resuming Safra facilities," said Dr Maliki, who is also Senior Minister of State for Defence.

Safety measures include using SafeEntry to log visitors' entry and exit, mandatory temperature taking and applying self-disinfecting coating on commonly-touched surfaces at its gyms.

The gyms have also provided sanitising wipes to encourage users to clean the equipment after each use. Shields have also been installed between machines such as treadmills and stationary bikes to minimise the dispersion of sweat when users are exercising.

There are five HomeTeamNS clubhouses - in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Tampines and Sembawang - and six Safra clubhouses - in Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.