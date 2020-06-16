Coronavirus: Safra enhances safety measures at gyms ahead of phase 2 reopening

SINGAPORE - Safra will ramp up safety measures at its gyms when they reopen on June 19, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday (June 16).

In addition to guidelines such as SafeEntry and enhanced safe distancing measures, all EnergyOne gyms within Safra clubs will have self-disinfecting coating applied to all gym equipment and commonly touched surfaces.

Sanitising mats will also be placed at all gym entrances to disinfect the shoe soles of visitors, and the gyms will provide sanitising wipes to encourage users to clean the equipment after each use.

At the Safra Punggol gym, shields will be installed between cardio machines such as treadmills, stationary bikes and steppers on a trial basis, to minimise the dispersion of respiratory droplets when gymgoers engage in high-intensity workouts.

The shields, which are 2m in height and 1.2m long, will be reviewed subsequently for other gyms.

Members intending to visit the gym can also get real time indications of the patronage at each EnergyOne gym through the mSAFRA app.

EnergyOne also plans to expand its range of online fitness programmes to encourage NSmen and their families to exercise more regularly. This also caters to those who prefer to stay home in the meantime even as circuit breaker measures ease.

Safra's deputy chief executive officer (operations) Yap Mong Nah said: "Many of our EnergyOne members are eager to come back to the gym to work out and we want to ensure that they have the safest possible environment to do so.

"Many of these measures are beyond the guidelines prescribed by the authorities, but this extra mile is worth going if it keeps our members safe, especially in a high surface contact facility such as the gym."

There are six Safras islandwide, located at Mount Faber, Jurong, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Sports facilities in Singapore have been given the green light to reopen on Friday.

These include stadiums, swimming complexes, sports halls, hard courts, gyms, fitness studios and bowling centres. This guidance also applies to similar facilities in private settings such as condominiums and golf and country clubs.