Heavy rain triggers flooding across Singapore

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain on Saturday (April 17) afternoon caused flash floods across Singapore, with many people reporting flooding in the west and central areas.

Netizens took to social media to post videos and photos of flooded roads and canals in Queenstown, Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan.

Since noon, national water agency PUB had been issuing flash flood warnings on Facebook that water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent.

PUB advised the public to avoid nearly 30 areas across Singapore.

These included Duxton Road, Commonwealth Lane, Dunearn Road, Bukit Timah Canal, Pasir Panjang and Jurong Town Hall Road.

On Friday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said there would be more rain over the next two weeks, with thundery showers and gusty winds forecast for the earlier part of the fortnight.

The storms are expected to land before dawn and later in the morning, and are due in part to a large-scale convergence of winds that are predicted to develop over the region in the next week.

Lighter winds will kick in during the latter part of the fortnight but there will also be moderate to heavy thunderstorms with frequent lightning strikes in the afternoon.

It added that overall, the rainfall in April is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The first two weeks of April saw thundery showers in the afternoon on most days over parts of the island due to heating from the sun, although overall temperature was still high.

There were 12 days in this period when the daily maximum temperature exceeded 34 deg C with the highest coming on April 2, when 36.3 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio.