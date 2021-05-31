Residents in Yishun, Hougang HDB blocks face Covid-19 tests as viral fragments found in wastewater

SINGAPORE - Residents in a Housing Board block in Yishun and two blocks in Hougang have been asked to go for swab tests after surveillance measures and wastewater testing detected likely cases of Covid-19 transmission.

The mandatory tests will be conducted for all residents living in Block 745 Yishun Street 72, as well as blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8, on Tuesday (June 1) and Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a release on Monday.

MOH said surveillance testing detected six Covid-19 cases residing in Block 745 Yishun Street 72 from two different households with subsequent wastewater testing detecting Covid-19 viral fragments in the block.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

In a letter to residents seen by The Straits Times on Monday, Grassroots Adviser to Nee Soon GRC Faishal Ibrahim said this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72.

He added that residents living in surrounding blocks need not be tested unless they have visited households in Block 745 between May 15 and May 24.

"Nee Soon Town Council has done a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the common area at Block 745 and the surrounding blocks," he said.

Separately, mandatory testing will also be carried out at blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8, after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from these blocks. There are currently no Covid-19 cases there.

The tests for all three blocks will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9am to 4pm.

MOH said leaflets will be distributed and SMS notifications will be sent out to residents to provide more information.

"Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell."

Earlier, MOH had identified 11 Covid-19 cases from at least four households in Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. Two of these were detected from a mandatory testing exercise for residents.