Repair works at Clementi BTO landslide site to start next week; channel created to prevent flooding: HDB

SINGAPORE - Repair works at the Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Clementi, where a landslide occurred on Friday morning, will start from next week.

The Housing Board said in a Facebook update on Friday night that the works would include removing the dislodged soil in Sungei Ulu Pandan next to the site, repairing the damaged part of the park connector between the canal and site, as well as reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the site.

In the meantime, HDB is working with the contractor, Chiu Teng Construction Co, to pour a thin layer of concrete on the affected site to stabilise the slope by tonight.

HDB said it would also be creating a channel to improve water flow through the Sungei Ulu Pandan.

The Straits Times understands that this is because the blockage caused by the landslide has created a flood risk.

While water can still flow in the canal without the creation of the channel, intense rainfall could cause flooding upstream.

Earlier on Friday, national water agency PUB said it was monitoring the situation and quick response team vehicles were on standby to respond to any potential flooding incidents.