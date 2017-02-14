4,056 flats in Clementi, Tampines and Punggol launched in February BTO exercise: HDB

SINGAPORE - A total of 4,056 flats were put up for sale in the Housing & Development Board's (HDB) first Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise of the year - the first tranche of 17,000 flats to be launched in 2017.

The flats are spread across six projects - two each in the mature towns of Clementi and Tampines, as well as Punggol - HBD said in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 14).

They range from two-room flexi to 3Gen flats.

The two projects in Punggol are called Waterway Sunrise II and Northshore Cove, with prices (excluding grants) for a three-room flat starting from $163,000.

Four-room and five-room flats will start from $257,000 and $383,000 respectively.

Tampines GreenBloom and Tampines GreenFlora, both located along Tampines Avenue 8, will not offer three-room flats.

The price of a four-room flat starts from $299,000, while a five-room will cost upwards of $397,000.

In Clementi, Clementi NorthArc and Clementi Peaks will offer a total of 1,603 new flats.

A three-room flat starts from $293,000, with the price of a five-room flat costing upwards of $571,000.

HBD added that this exercise marks the first time that families placed on the Fresh Start Housing Scheme, launched in Dec 1 last year, will be able to apply for a flat.

The scheme aims to help second-timer families with young children, who are staying in a public rental flat, own a flat again. Those eligible can buy a two-room flexi unit.

The application process for this month's BTO exercise starts on Tuesday and will end next Monday (Feb 20). Applicants can apply for only one flat type in one town.

The next BTO launch in May will offer another 4,600 flats in five Bidadari, Geylang, Woodlands and Yishun.