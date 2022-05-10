Renovation firm owner who fell through shophouse's false ceiling among 20 who died at work this year

SINGAPORE - The sole proprietor of a renovation company died on May 2 after he fell through a false ceiling board at a shophouse in Geylang.

On April 22, a 32-year-old Indian national was run over by a wheel loader while walking towards a rest area at a worksite in Tanah Merah Coast Road. He died in hospital on last Thursday (May 5).

These were two of the latest work-related fatalities that took place this year.

New details of the deaths were shared by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday after an industry alert for the two accidents was sent out by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council the day before.

The two deaths took the total number of work-related fatalities so far this year to 20 - the highest number of fatalities for the same period since 2016.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Monday that the number of fatalities was unacceptable and had to be put right.

MOM said the fatal accident involving the renovation company owner took place at 511 Geylang Road at about 6.45pm.

The Singaporean, 66, who was the sole proprietor of H&T Renovation and Construction, was surveying the second floor of the shop house.

The wooden flooring had been removed, exposing the floor beams and the false ceiling board for the first floor.

MOM said the man fell between the exposed floor beams, through the false ceiling board, and landed about 4m below.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died the same night.

No foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing, the police said.