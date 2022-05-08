Firms urged to take safety time-out after 10 workplace deaths in April

SINGAPORE - Companies are being urged to impose a safety time-out from Monday (May 9), on the back of a spate of workplace fatalities across several sectors.

They should use the time to review safety management systems and learn from past accidents, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council, National Trades Union Congress and industry partners, in a joint statement on Sunday.

There were 10 workplace fatalities last month, bringing the total number of workplace deaths in 2022 to 20 - the highest number of fatalities for the same period since 2016.

Each time-out involves a firm taking a pause from work so that senior management can engage workers and unions on WSH processes, and act on any issues that may arise.

Firms should also review risk assessments, and ensure that workers implement risk controls as well as have WSH training relevant to their roles.

Companies have also been asked to familiarise workers with learning points from recent fatal accidents and sensitise them to hazardous situations, to avoid a repeat of these accidents.

The safety time-out is expected to last two weeks, and will have two focus areas.

The first is working safely at heights, which includes working on fragile surfaces and the use of ladders.

The second is the safe use of equipment such as forklifts.

Seven industry associations will be taking part in the time-out.

They are: the Association of Process Industry, Association of Property and Facility Managers, Association of Singapore Marine Industries, Singapore Contractors Association Limited, Singapore International Facility Management Association, Singapore Logistics Association and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

Following the safety time-out, employees should be briefed on findings and on any improvements that will be implemented.

The statement said: "Of the 20 fatal cases in 2022 so far, it is very concerning that seven of them were similar in nature to cases that occurred in 2021."