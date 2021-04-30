Public places visited by TTSH Covid-19 cases to be closed for 2 days for cleaning

SINGAPORE - All public places visited by Covid-19 cases that are part of the community cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) during their infectious period will be closed for two days for cleaning.

This measure aims to reduce the spread of the coronavirus from undetected cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said on Friday (April 30).

It will also help to facilitate the testing of staff at the affected places, as part of surveillance measures to prevent further spread.

As at Friday, 13 Covid-19 cases have been identified among staff and patients of the hospital, which has also taken immediate steps to lock down the affected wards, among other moves.

The ministry said it will carry out surveillance testing for patients who had been discharged from the hospital on or after April 18, as well as for visitors to the hospital during this period.

Such testing will also be carried out for individuals who had been to, or work at, public places visited by cases in the TTSH cluster.

The list of places visited by the patients during their infectious period, from April 15 to April 27, are:

- NTUC Fairprice outlets at Toa Payoh Hub, Kitchener Complex and VivoCity

- Healthy Kopitiam Foodcourt at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

- Hajjah Fatimah Mosque in Beach Road

- Uniqlo store at Orchard Central

- Al-Falah Mosque in Bideford Road

- Abdul Hamid Kg Pasiran Mosque in Gentle Road

- Cash Converters Toa Payoh

- Four Fingers and Genki Sushi at Junction 8

- Subway at Nanyang Community Centre

- City Harvest Church in Jurong West

- Esplanade Xchange, The Food Inn at Esplanade MRT

- Stirling Steaks in East Coast Road

- Paco Funworld at Bugis +

- Tuk Tuk Cha at Bugis Junction

- Yayoi and Don Don Donki at 100AM

- Poke Theory at 111 Somerset

- 313 Somerset

- Ang Mo Kio Hub and the Malaysia Boleh at the mall

Read next: Public urged to cap social gatherings at 2 a day as Singapore tightens Covid-19 measures