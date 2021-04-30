NUS foodcourt, City Harvest Church and popular malls among locations visited by Covid-19 patients

City Harvest Church, a foodcourt in National University of Singapore (NUS) and popular malls were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (April 29).

A food court at NUS Bukit Timah Campus known as The Summit was visited on four separate occasions between April 15 and Tuesday.

A 39-year-old cleaner who helps out at a food stall there was the sole unlinked community case announced on Thursday.

Starbucks at Nanyang Technological University was also visited on April 17 between 11.30am and 1pm.

Hajjah Fatimah Mosque was visited on four occasions between April 15 and April 17. It was among the six mosques closed temporarily on Thursday because of visits by Covid-19 patients. The others are Petempatan Melayu Sembawang , Abdul Hamid Kampung Pasiran, Al-Falah, Yusof Ishak, and Al-Iman mosques.

City Harvest Church was also visited on April 17, April 23 and Tuesday.

Places at popular malls including Junction 8, Ang Mo Kio Hub and VivoCity were also added to the list.

Other locations include eateries Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts and Tuk Tuk Cha in Bugis Junction, and retail store Uniqlo at Orchard Central.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified times should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH. Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified.

They should see a doctor if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection - such as a cough, sore throat and runny nose - as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

People may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the times in question, from their own SafeEntry records.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been as the National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises on cleaning and disinfection, MOH added.

On Thursday, 29 new locations were added to the list of places, which is updated on a rolling 14-days basis and as epidemiological investigations progress.