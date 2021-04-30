New Covid-19 clusters: Who's in the TTSH and ICA officer-linked clusters

SINGAPORE - Two new Covid-19 clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Aug 29) after 15 community cases were confirmed. Here is a breakdown of the clusters.

The first is linked to a 46-year-old nurse who works in Ward 9D at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and has nine cases. Of these, three are TTSH staff and six are patients in Ward 9D.

1. Case 62557

A 30-year-old doctor at TTSH who attended to patients in Ward 9D but had not gone to work after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

He developed a fever on Tuesday and sought medical treatment from a general practitioner, where he was tested for Covid-19.

The next day, he experienced a sore throat and his test result came back positive for Covid-19.

His serological test is negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection, said MOH.

He has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the first on Jan 18, and the second on Feb 8.

2. Case 62599

An 18-year-old healthcare assistant trainee at TTSH who was deployed at Ward 9D.

She is asymptomatic and was detected on Wednesday as part of TTSH's proactive testing of patients and staff in Ward 9D after the 46-year-old nurse was confirmed to have the infection.

Her test came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day. Her serological test result is negative.

3. Case 62561

A 57 year-old patient at TTSH who was initially in Ward 7D and then transferred to Ward 9D.

The patient developed a fever on April 16 but did not seek medical treatment. On April 18, he went to TTSH's emergency department after his fever persisted, and he developed a runny nose and cough.

He tested negative for Covid-19 and was subsequently put into Ward 7D.

On April 20, he was transferred to Ward 9D.

As his fever did not go away, he was reviewed by an infectious diseases physician, and transferred to an isolation ward on Tuesday.

The next day, he tested positive for Covid-19. His serological test result has come back negative.

4. Cases 62567, 62568, 62573, 62574 and 62582

The remaining four cases, aged between 71 and 94, are patients at ward 9D and were detected as part of proactive testing of patients in the ward.

Two of them developed fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms. They include a 71-year-old woman, Case 62567, who developed symptoms on Sunday and a 79-year-old man, Case 62568, who became symptomatic on Wednesday.

The remaining three patients, aged between 88 and 94, were asymptomatic. Only the 94-year-old patient, a woman, had a positive serological test, indicating likely past infection.



The ICA officer, who works in Changi Airport Terminal 1 (above), had gathered with his family members for a meal on April 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The second cluster is linked to a 38-year-old Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1. The eight other cases are family members and include his father, wife and nephew.

They had all gathered for a meal on Sunday, which is where transmission was likely to have taken place, MOH said.

1. Case 62571

A 39-year-old security officer at ION Orchard, and private hire car driver. His last day at work was Tuesday.

He is a family member of the ICA officer, and had interacted with him over dinner on Sunday.

He was quarantined on Tuesday. He developed a cough on the next day but did not report it. He then tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine.

2. Case 62572

A three-year-old boy who last attended school on April 22.

He is the nephew of the ICA officer, and had interacted with him over dinner on Sunday.

He was placed on quarantine on Tuesday.

The next day, he developed a fever, which his parents reported.

He then tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine.

3. Case 62576

A 33-year-old housewife who is a family member of the ICA officer and had interacted with him over dinner on Sunday.

On Tuesday, she was placed on quarantine. She is asymptomatic and tested positive for Covid-19 during her quarantine.

4. Case 62583

A 32-year-old nurse at TTSH who is married to the ICA officer.

She does not work in Ward 9D or Ward 7D. "Based on our epidemiological investigation, there is no link between Case 62583 and the TTSH cluster," MOH added.

On Wednesday, she was quarantined.

She is asymptomatic, but tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine.

5. Case 62594

A 72-year-old retiree who is the father of the ICA officer and lives in the same household.

On Tuesday, he was quarantined.

He is asymptomatic, but tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine.

6. Case 62595

A 65-year-old telephone operator at Goodwood Park Hotel.

He is a family member of the ICA officer and had interacted with him over dinner on Sunday.

His last day of work was Tuesday and he was quarantined on the same day.

He is asymptomatic, but tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine.

7. Case 62597

A 38-year-old technical officer at SP PowerGrid.

He is a family member of the ICA officer and had interacted with him over dinner on Sunday. He was quarantined on Tuesday.

He developed a cough and body aches on Wednesday. He was tested for Covid-19 that day, during quarantine, and his test result came back positive the next day.