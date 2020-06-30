Positive reviews for The Straits Times News Tablet; 15,000 readers opt for it

SINGAPORE - Fifteen thousand readers are now keeping up to date with the latest news with The Straits Times News Tablet, which was launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in December.

Readers have given the news tablet, which offers the convenience of reading traditional print papers in a digital format, positive reviews.

"The news tablet is nice because you still get to see the entire paper and get a sense of its layout," said Mr Hari Vaerhn, a business consultant.

He added that it was easy to carry around compared with print papers.

"Now I don't have newspapers piling up at home, but I can still take my time and read the papers a week at a go if I want to," said the 46-year-old.

Retiree Peter Yoong, 80, agreed that the news tablet was a convenient way to read the news.

"Sometimes when the wind blows or you are close to a fan, print papers can be quite difficult to manage, but that is not an issue with the tablet," he said.

SPH has said it is working on updates to the ST app, like a bookmark feature that allows readers to pick up where they have left off, as well as news alerts and other notification functions.

"The ST newsroom has been kept exceedingly busy covering the Covid-19 pandemic and now the general election. So my colleagues and I are heartened, and thankful, that so many have chosen to subscribe to ST and the new tablet product," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times.

Related Story The Straits Times News Tablet: Customised features

Related Story The Straits Times News Tablet: A clean and breezy reading experience

Related Story The Straits Times News Tablet: Find out more

"We will do our best to serve them well, to keep them updated on all the latest developments, and also to help them make sense of the big changes taking place around us, and the major challenges ahead," added Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group.

The Straits Times News Tablet, which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet, costs just $24.90 per month or $298.80 per year for two years.

The Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet normally retails at $398.

Under the media group's collaboration with Samsung, the app with the e-paper will be launched instantly when users turn on the tablet with no need for repeated log-ins.

The e-paper can also be downloaded and read offline at a convenient time.

New subscribers can either collect their News Tablet at the Mojito Redemption Centre in Plaza Singapura with an appointment, or opt for home delivery at $15.

Delivery fees will be waived for subscriptions made by July 31, 2020.

Interested readers can subscribe via stsub.sg/tab.