Singapore GE2020: Stay informed with ST's full coverage

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will go to the polls on July 10. President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament on Tuesday (June 23) and issued the Writ of Election, marking the start of campaigning for a very different election that will take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times will be bringing all the action from this unique general election to readers via our multimedia coverage across print and online platforms.

To help readers stay updated with the latest developments on the ground, ST will be making all news reports and analyses on GE2020 by our editors and correspondents freely available to all.

These include stories on e-rallies and other highlights from the campaign trail. It also includes our coverage of key events, such as Nomination Day on June 30 and Polling Day.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "This is an especially important election for Singapore, given the many challenges posed by the pandemic. Voters have an important decision to make. We want to help make sure they are well informed to make their choice. So, as a public service, we are making our election-related content freely available. ST's success has been linked to that of Singapore for the past 175 years, so we hope for the best outcome for the country."

Readers can visit ST's GE microsite at str.sg/ge2020 for the latest updates on the election - from breaking news and analyses to videos and interactive graphics.

Readers can also sign up for our free GE newsletter at str.sg/newsletter to get the top news of the day delivered to their e-mail inbox.

In the lead-up to Polling Day, newsletter subscribers can expect to receive in-depth reports and analyses, links to livestreams and video discussions on key issues at stake, and the opportunity to explore interactive graphics on new electoral boundaries and more.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Live blog