Vivian Balakrishnan affirms warm ties between Singapore and Bahrain

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Bahrain on Saturday (March 19) and held a series of meetings with leaders from the kingdom.

In the meetings, he affirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Bahrain, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Dr Balakrishnan called on Bahraini national security advisor and commander of the royal guard, Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Saturday. He also met advisor to the king of Bahrain for diplomatic affairs Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"As fellow small states, Singapore and Bahrain share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based global order," said the MFA in a statement.

"We share a common belief in the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity for all countries, big or small."

Dr Balakrishnan and the Bahraini leaders held wide-ranging discussions on developments in Asia and the Middle East and he expressed hope that the Abraham Accords, which were signed by Bahrain in 2020, would contribute positively to regional stability and peace.

As part of the accords, the kingdom normalised relations with Israel.

Dr Balakrishnan will depart Bahrain on Saturday evening and arrive at the Palestinian territories on Sunday.

The ministry had said on Friday he would visit Bahrain, the Palestinian territories and Israel on an official visit to the region from Saturday to Wednesday (March 23).