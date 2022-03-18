Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Bahrain, Palestinian territories and Israel

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Bahrain, the Palestinian territories and Israel from Saturday (March 19) to next Wednesday (March 23), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Dr Balakrishnan's visit will reaffirm Singapore's warm and friendly ties with its partners in the Middle East, the ministry said in a statement on Friday (March 18).

He will be accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Health and for Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement added.