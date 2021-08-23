US V-P Kamala Harris welcomed at Istana, to hold press conference with PM Lee Hsien Loong

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US Vice-President Kamala Harris inspecting the guard of honour at the Istana on Aug 23, 2021.
PM Lee welcoming Ms Harris upon her arrival at the Istana on Aug 23, 2021.
PM Lee and Ms Harris at the orchid-naming ceremony at the Istana on Aug 23, 2021.
PM Lee presented Ms Harris with a spray of orchids named after her on Aug 23, 2021.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong looks on as US Vice-President Kamala Harris signs the guestbook at the Istana on Aug 23, 2021.
SINGAPORE - The Star-Spangled Banner played as United States Vice-President Kamala Harris was formally welcomed to the Istana by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday morning (Aug 23).

The marching band then played Singapore's national anthem, Majulah Singapura, before both leaders inspected the guard of honour.

They then entered the 152-year-old building, where Ms Harris was presented with a spray of orchids named after her in a trademark show of Singapore's orchid diplomacy. 

The hybrid plant, named the Papilionanda Kamala Harris, has light purplish pink flowers, adorned with prominent pink spots and tessellations and a magenta lip.

Following this, Ms Harris paid a call on President Halimah Yacob and then had a private meeting with PM Lee.

Ms Harris and her delegation will also meet a delegation of Singapore ministers at the Istana before the Vice-President holds a joint press conference with PM Lee.

