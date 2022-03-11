Tax raises never popular, but right thing to do for sound stewardship of S'pore's finances: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - It is never popular to raise taxes, let alone the goods and services tax (GST), but the Government has to do the right thing to uphold sound management and stewardship of the country's finances, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (March 11).

His remarks come as two weeks of debate on the Budget drew to a close and Parliament approved $109 billion in planned spending for the coming financial year.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong noted that the most debated aspects of the Budget were the revenue changes, and various alternatives to the GST increase were suggested. "Unfortunately, the sums in these alternative proposals do not add up, and they will not generate enough revenue to close our funding gap," he said.

The revenue from the GST rate increase is meant to cover necessary and unavoidable government spending on healthcare and other social spending.

In his Budget speech on Feb 18, Mr Wong announced that the planned goods and services tax hike would be delayed to Jan 1, 2023, and the rate would be increased by one percentage point from 7 to 8 per cent then, and to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

During the debate, opposition MPs had objected to the tax hike and proposed alternatives, such as more taxes on the wealthy and on large companies, or to draw more from the national reserves.

In his post on Friday, Mr Wong pointed readers to explainers on the Ministry of Finance (MOF) website, which recap points he had made in rounding up the debate on the main Budget on March 2.