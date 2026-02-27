S’pore must retain ability to say ‘no’ even if it has to pay a price for position on issues: Vivian

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporeans should be prepared for the country to take difficult stands on more issues and even say no, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Parliament on Feb 27.

SINGAPORE - Singapore has to retain its ability to say “no” to others, even if it has to pay a price for staking out its position on issues, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Speaking in Parliament on Feb 27, he noted that the Republic will face more strategic dilemmas and difficult choices in a tumultuous world. On some issues, Singapore’s interests will not always be aligned with the great or middle powers, or its immediate neighbours.

But as pressure to take sides mounts externally and domestically, the country has to stand firm and say no, Dr Balakrishnan said in a speech that laid out Singapore’s foreign policy stance during the debate on his ministry’s budget.

“Sometimes, we will pay a price for staking out our position,” he said. “But... if we ever lose that ability to say no, then that is the day that Singapore loses its relevance – indeed, our independence.”

It is not about choosing sides, but upholding principles and Singapore’s long-term national interests, he added.

He told the House that a new stable equilibrium will not emerge in 2026, with the world now more dangerous for small countries.

While the global order that used to underpin Singapore’s success has ended, the country has the agency, resilience and resources to chart its own course, he said, describing the current situation as “not just a small tremor, (but a) geostrategic tectonic plate rupture”.

Singapore will exercise its agency to articulate its positions – which have not been universally welcomed in the past – that align with its national interests, he said.

Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged that Singaporeans will have different views on foreign policy issues, though they do not necessarily have to agree on their stances.

“But we must agree that these are matters to be discussed and decided by Singaporeans alone,” he said.

“With increased global contestation, foreign actors will want us to see and accept their views. They will try to seed their narratives. There may be attempts to create fake news or deepen internal division.”

Singapore must be aware that geopolitical contestation has become a tussle for hearts and minds, and exercise caution as the diverse population here is vulnerable to becoming polarised and fractured, he added.

In his speech, Dr Balakrishnan cited past examples where Singapore consistently called out violations of international law – when Russia invaded Ukraine, and in relation to the US’ actions in Venezuela .

“We took these stands because a world based on ‘might is right’ is more dangerous for Singapore,” he said.

Singapore has also expressed disappointment with the US tariffs that contravened the principles of a rules-based trading system and mechanisms like the most-favoured-nation principle.

“Trade is our lifeblood,” said Dr Balakrishnan, noting that the Republic’s total trade is more than three times its gross domestic product.

“Jobs, investments and living standards depend on our predictable access to external markets.”

Singapore also took clear positions on the Israel-Gaza conflict, condemning the Oct 7, 2023, attack and stating that Israel’s military response has breached international humanitarian law, he added.

He reiterated Singapore’s national interests: to safeguard sovereignty, independence and national unity; to secure access to essential supplies and freedom of navigation; to strengthen its role as a global hub for trade and other areas; and to support a rules-based multilateral order wherever possible.

Going forward, as a small state, Singapore must try to shape its environment and carve out conditions most conducive for its survival and success.

Dr Balakrishnan said his ministry will do this by engaging all great powers constructively and giving them a stake in the stability and prosperity of the region, as this provides small states like Singapore with room to manoeuvre.

Several MPs, like Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) and Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC), raised concerns about US-China tensions and Singapore’s ability to navigate this, to which Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore wants to work with both countries “where our interests coincide”.

“And where our interests diverge, we will have to courteously stand up and say no,” he said, adding that there must be an understanding that it is not a personal decision, or done as a proxy for either side, but based on a principal assessment of Singapore’s national interests.

“The reality is that all countries, including Singapore, will have to find creative ways to work with both the US and China,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also work to strengthen a wider network of middle-power partnerships for greater stability – such as by upgrading partnerships and opening more diplomatic missions – and deepening regional integration for ASEAN to remain relevant.

The regional grouping remains a cornerstone of the Republic’s foreign policy, said Dr Balakrishnan, noting that Singapore will assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

“This is a heavy responsibility, but also an opportunity. We will use our chairmanship to pursue deeper integration and promote external partnerships,” he said.

“We will work to keep the ASEAN region open for business, open to the world, and committed to peace, stability and cooperation.”

Dr Balakrishnan said his ministry will also build greater synergy between Singapore and its immediate neighbours.

Responding to Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) on stepping up engagement with Malaysia and Indonesia, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore has resolved longstanding issues with Indonesia and is exploring mutually beneficial projects in energy, food security, education and healthcare.

With Malaysia, the leaders meet regularly for candid discussions, which have led to beneficial regional partnerships.

“At the same time, we must manage outstanding bilateral issues that are complex and will take time to resolve. We will always be close neighbours, so we cannot afford to allow spiky issues to undermine our overall positive cooperation.”

The minister also agreed with MPs Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Lee Hong Chuang (Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC) on the need to continue support for the multilateral system.

Singapore remains committed to the World Trade Organization, but achieving consensus among 166 members is difficult, he noted.

Instead, Singapore will aim for high-ambition agreements with like-minded partners that are inclusive so others can join when ready.

Concluding his speech, Dr Balakrishnan pointed out that Singapore is in a far better position today to deal with various challenges, with the prerequisites for success in place: domestic unity, economic relevance and defence capabilities.

He noted that domestic unity is a work constantly in progress, especially in the face of forces that seek to divide the Republic’s people.

“As long as we can inoculate ourselves from foreign influence, as long as we can disagree maturely and ultimately, still forge a domestic consensus, we will continue to thrive,” he said.

“We cannot be bought or bullied by anyone.”

Singapore’s economic vitality and relevance to the world as a “trusted, stable hub” also cannot be taken for granted, and must be preserved, said Dr Balakrishnan.

“There is a premium in such a world for stability, consistency and respect for the rule of law.”

Additionally, Singapore’s steady spending on defence - ranging between three to six per cent of GDP for almost six decades - has also allowed the Republic to defend itself.

“We must preserve this capability, because it keeps us safe - and we are a country that can hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst,” he said.