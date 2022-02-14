Singapore-Indonesia agreements were carefully negotiated, benefit both sides: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE - The set of agreements that Singapore and Indonesia concluded last month over longstanding bilateral issues was carefully negotiated for a good balance of benefits for both sides, and to be durable and for the long haul, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told Parliament on Monday (Feb 14).

Addressing questions filed by eight MPs over the pacts inked during last month's Leaders' Retreat between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, SM Teo described the agreements as a win-win outcome that will provide a strong foundation to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The landmark pacts deal with airspace management, defence cooperation and an extradition treaty.

SM Teo and his Indonesian counterpart, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan, also signed an exchange of letters undertaking to bring the three agreements into force simultaneously.

"Singapore and Indonesia recognise that we will always be neighbours, and that we should continue to work together as partners," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

" This agreement and the principles underlying it provide a good basis for future cooperation where each side brings something to the table and we work together to create a larger outcome, where the whole is bigger than the sum of all its parts."

Mr Teo noted that the three pacts deal with issues that have been on the bilateral agenda for decades, and he had been personally involved in handling them at various points when he was in the Singapore Armed Forces and then in Cabinet.

Both countries had signed agreements on the flight information region (FIR) and military training in 1995, but the first FIR pact could not be implemented due to external factors in the process of submitting it for approval by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the military training pact was implemented but lapsed after a few years.

Both sides made another attempt and concluded agreements on defence cooperation and extradition in 2007, and agreed to implement them simultaneously, but they were not ratified by Indonesia.

In 2019, PM Lee and President Jokowi tasked Mr Teo and Mr Luhut to put maximum effort into the matter, and worked out a framework for discussions as a basis for their governments to discuss the FIR and Singapore's military training in the South China Sea.

"The Framework laid out a set of considerations and principles, and acknowledged that the core interests and rights of both countries must be recognised and respected," said Mr Teo. At Indonesia's request, it was expanded to include the extradition treaty in April 2021.