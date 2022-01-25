S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat: What are the agreements signed?

SINGAPORE - At the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday (Jan 25), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing and exchange of three agreements as well as an exchange of letters undertaking to bring them into force at the same time.

Here are details of these pacts and what they cover, as well as five other agreements inked by both countries to coincide with the annual retreat.

1. Flight Information Region Agreement

Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to realign the boundary between the Jakarta flight information region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR.

Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR.

The pact will remain in force for 25 years and can be extended by mutual consent if both parties find it beneficial to do so.

The FIR Agreement takes into account International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules and regulations and will be submitted for approval to the ICAO in accordance with an agreed procedure.