Pacts on longstanding bilateral issues durable, a major step forward for S’pore-Indonesia ties: PM Lee

BINTAN - Singapore and Indonesia have concluded agreements on three longstanding bilateral issues, including on aviation needs and safety, as they realign the boundary between their respective flight information regions (FIRs).
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of the set of agreements during their fifth Leaders' Retreat in Bintan on Tuesday (Jan 25). They also presided over an exchange of letters undertaking to bring the agreements into force simultaneously.
The other two agreements are an extradition treaty, and an agreement on defence cooperation and military training.
That the two neighbours were able to work together under challenging circumstances to resolve longstanding issues in an open and constructive manner shows that bilateral relations are in good working order, PM Lee said at a joint press conference after the signings.
"The conclusion of these agreements demonstrates the strength and maturity of Singapore-Indonesia relations," said Mr Lee.
"These agreements take into account both parties' interests, represent a good balance of benefits, are durable agreements for the long haul designed to last for at least a generation, and create a solid foundation to move bilateral relations forward with confidence and trust."
Speaking before Mr Lee, Mr Widodo said: "Going forward, we hope that the cooperation in law enforcement, aviation safety as well as defence and security of the two countries will continue to be strengthened based on the principle of mutual benefit."
Under the FIR agreement, the two countries have agreed to realign the boundary between the Singapore FIR and Jakarta FIR, with Indonesia delegating the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR to Singapore for 25 years.
This means Singapore's air traffic controllers at Changi Airport will continue to manage parts of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR for this period, which can be extended by mutual consent.
A primary consideration of the FIR agreement is to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control to advance international civil aviation. The agreement also meets the civil aviation needs of both Singapore and Indonesia, including the present and future requirements of Changi Airport and Indonesian airports.
With the agreement, the management of airspace over the Riau and Natuna islands will come under the Jakarta FIR. The realignment and delegation arrangement will have to be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and both sides will jointly consult stakeholders and submit a proposal for amendment to the global aviation body.
Mr Lee said: "When implemented, the FIR Agreement will meet the civil aviation needs of both countries, and uphold the safety and efficiency of air traffic in a manner consistent with ICAO rules."
The second agreement inked on Tuesday provides for the extradition of fugitives for a comprehensive list of extraditable offences, in accordance with the laws of both countries and subject to safeguards and provisions.
The treaty adds to Singapore's extradition agreements with countries such as the United Kingdom, and arrangements with Malaysia and Brunei to mutually recognise and execute arrest warrants against fugitives.
Mr Lee said: "The Extradition Treaty will enhance cooperation in combating crime and send a clear positive signal to investors."
Mr Lee and Mr Widodo also witnessed the signing of a joint statement on the 2007 Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and Military Training Area Implementing Arrangement (IA-MTA) between Singapore and Indonesia.
"The DCA will strengthen cooperation between our armed forces and advance our defence relations," said Mr Lee.
The agreement will also promote closer interaction between the Singapore Armed Forces and Indonesian Armed Forces, and will be in force for 25 years.
Mr Lee said he was grateful to President Widodo for hosting a successful and fruitful retreat and credited his leadership and vision for the positive outcome to negotiations over the longstanding bilateral issues.
For the three agreements to take effect, both countries will need to complete their domestic ratification processes.
Mr Lee said: "I encourage the ministers and officials to maintain close cooperation and coordination and implement the agreements expeditiously."