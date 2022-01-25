Pacts on longstanding bilateral issues durable, a major step forward for S’pore-Indonesia ties: PM Lee

Speaking before Mr Lee, Mr Widodo said: "Going forward, we hope that the cooperation in law enforcement, aviation safety as well as defence and security of the two countries will continue to be strengthened based on the principle of mutual benefit."

Under the FIR agreement, the two countries have agreed to realign the boundary between the Singapore FIR and Jakarta FIR, with Indonesia delegating the provision of air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR to Singapore for 25 years.

This means Singapore's air traffic controllers at Changi Airport will continue to manage parts of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR for this period, which can be extended by mutual consent.

A primary consideration of the FIR agreement is to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control to advance international civil aviation. The agreement also meets the civil aviation needs of both Singapore and Indonesia, including the present and future requirements of Changi Airport and Indonesian airports.

With the agreement, the management of airspace over the Riau and Natuna islands will come under the Jakarta FIR. The realignment and delegation arrangement will have to be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and both sides will jointly consult stakeholders and submit a proposal for amendment to the global aviation body.

Mr Lee said: "When implemented, the FIR Agreement will meet the civil aviation needs of both countries, and uphold the safety and efficiency of air traffic in a manner consistent with ICAO rules."