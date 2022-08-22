Rising cost of living, health-related issues among top concerns for Singaporeans following NDR 2022

SINGAPORE - The rising cost of living and health-related issues were top-of-mind concerns for Singaporeans following this year's National Day Rally, a survey released on Monday (Aug 22) found.

The study by Milieu Insight, which asked 600 people here for their views after Sunday's rally, also found that sentiments towards the repealing of Singapore's anti-gay sex law were generally neutral, with more people being supportive of the move than not.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong touched on these topics in his annual rally speech, which was televised live and is considered to be the most important political speech of the year.

Participants of the poll, who were aged 16 and above, were asked to indicate what their key concerns were, from a predetermined set of 12 items, which included the Russia-Ukraine tension, emergence of a new Covid-19 strain and climate change.

Nine in 10 of those polled felt that a top key concern was the increase in cost of living, and this was followed by a looming economic recession, which almost half the respondents said they were worried about.

Sustainability and health-related issues were also topics the participants were concerned about.

About four in 10 people were worried about climate change, while more than three in 10 said that a top key concern for them was the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain and the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The repealing of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, was something that just over two in 10 of the respondents said they were most concerned about.

When announcing the move, PM Lee also said that the Government would amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman to stave off future legal challenges.

Zooming in on the Section 377A issue, Milieu asked the survey participants how important the decision to repeal the law was. Slightly less than half of them said they had no opinion on this, while 34 per cent said they were supportive of the move, and 20 per cent said that they were not.

Calling the move to repeal Section 377A a historic one, Mr Gerald Ang, the chief executive of Mileu Insight, said poll opinions skewed towards supporting the decision. "We are positive that this move will nudge Singapore society towards greater acceptance of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community," he said.