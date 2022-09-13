Red Lions parachutist used landing fall technique at NDP and avoided severe injuries: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - A sudden change in wind conditions during Red Lions parachutist Jeffrey Heng's final approach contributed to his hard landing at the National Day Parade (NDP).

This was the preliminary assessment by a review committee that was convened to assess the causes of the incident on Aug 9, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a written parliamentary reply.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Heng had assessed that his parachute canopy was unstable, and executed a landing fall technique in accordance with existing protocol, he said on Tuesday.

"His actions mitigated the impact of the hard landing, and consequently he did not suffer severe injuries," said Dr Ng in response to questions by Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC), who asked if the Ministry of Defence would consider limiting free-fall jumps to training operations.

Another finding so far was how the measured surface wind speeds during the Red Lions' rehearsals and NDP 2022 were within the acceptable range stipulated in the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) safety regulations, he said.

3WO Heng was the last of 10 Red Lions parachutists to land during this year's NDP at the Marina Bay floating platform. He was stretchered off but did not require surgery, and a full recovery was expected, said Dr Ng previously.

The review committee, led by the SAF Inspector-General's Office, was convened to assess the causes of the specific incident, as well as review near-misses and incidents in the past, said Dr Ng.

It includes independent experts in sky diving and military free falls outside the SAF.

The committee has been tasked to determine if systemic changes such as stronger winds, other weather conditions or the local environment have increased the risks, said Dr Ng, adding that the findings will have a bearing on routine training.

The committee is studying possible measures, such as increasing the distance between parachutists, he said. This will give the parachutists more reaction time as they approach the landing zone and enable the landings to be more spaced out.

The Red Lions will continue to be part of NDP celebrations only if safety can be ensured, he said.

3WO Heng is a member of the Red Lions, who have been a regular feature of the NDP since 1989, for 31 times over 34 years, said Dr Ng.