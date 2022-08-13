SAF conducting assessment of parachute jumps following Red Lion injury: Ng Eng Hen

On Saturday, Dr Ng said the SAF wanted to see whether there were structural issues which increased risk, and it had gone through a lot of data like wind speeds on the day of performances.

Speaking on the sidelines of a National Day event in Toa Payoh Central, Dr Ng added: "The interim assessment is that you need some mitigation measures, which they are putting in place."

He said one of the current conditions is that jumps are cancelled should clouds prevent jumpers from seeing the landing site.

Dr Ng added that one of the interim findings was that a different descent path may be needed to give parachutists more reaction time. He noted that experts needed to examine the issues more carefully before such measures are implemented.

He added: "Obviously we take these risks very seriously. We know the Red Lions are a favourite of NDP spectators and we want to do it safely."

Dr Ng, who is also an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, was speaking to reporters during a National Day dinner at Toa Payoh Central.

During the event he announced new initiatives to help residents of the Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount areas.

One of them is the Caregiver Respite programme to support the caregivers of senior citizens and the disabled living in the two areas.

The programme will provide eligible caregivers with up to $500 for 12 months to defray the cost of hiring professionals to take care of those they look after, while the usual caregivers run errands or take time off for themselves.

Dr Ng noted about $50,000 has been raised to help such caregivers in the two areas.

He said there are more than 31,000 residents aged 70 and above, making up more than 10 per cent of the population.

Another new initiative is the Structured Youth Mentorship Programme to provide youths with apprenticeship with experienced mentors in fields like science and technology and social development.