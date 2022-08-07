Red Lions free-fall jump in Ghim Moh postponed to Sunday evening due to heavy rain

Despite a light rain on Sunday morning in Bishan, the free-fall jumps there went off without a hitch at about 10am. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
SINGAPORE - The Red Lions' jump in Ghim Moh has been postponed because of bad weather and is expected to take place later on Sunday (Aug 7) between 6pm and 7pm.

In a post on the official National Day Parade Facebook page NDPeeps, parade organisers said there could be more updates later in the day.

The Red Lions had planned jumps near Junction 8 in Bishan and North Buona Vista Road near Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre at about 9am on Sunday.

Each site would feature a team of seven parachutists.

This is the third year that the Red Lions are performing their free-fall jumps in the heartland.

The display was also held in Ghim Moh and Bishan last year.

In 2020, the parachutists landed near Sengkang General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a tribute to front-line workers.

