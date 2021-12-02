WP chief Pritam Singh prepared to give evidence to Parliament committee investigating former MP Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said that he is prepared to support the work of the parliamentary committee looking into the complaint against his party's former MP Raeesah Khan.

Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, said on Thursday (Dec 2) that the Committee of Privilege is a standing committee of Parliament. "If they call me in to give evidence or to share details with them, I will do so," he said at a press conference held at the WP headquarters in Geylang.

Ms Khan had on Tuesday resigned from the party, which also meant that she resigned from her position as an MP. She had earlier lied in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case that she had alleged was mishandled by the police.

On Wednesday, the Clerk of Parliament said that the Committee of Privileges looking into the complaint against Ms Khan for lying in the House will continue with its work.

Ms Khan had said in her resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday that she will continue to assist the Committee of Privileges in its investigation into her breach of parliamentary privileges.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had raised an official complaint against Ms Khan for breaching parliamentary privilege after she had lied to the House multiple times, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges.

The Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act regulates the conduct of MPs and other people in connection with its proceedings, and can summon any person to appear before the committee to give evidence at any time before the conclusion of its report.

It can also mete out punishments, which include a jail term not extending beyond the current session of Parliament, a fine of up to $50,000, suspension, a reprimand from the Speaker, or any combination of the above.

The Committee of Privileges will present its report to Parliament in due course.