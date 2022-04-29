Police contacting relevant people in probe into possible offences by WP's Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap

SINGAPORE - The police have gone through evidence provided by Parliament on the conduct of Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap and will now get in touch with people relevant to the case.

The police, in a statement on Friday (April 29), said the move is part of their investigations into whether any offences have been committed.

The statement said: "In February 2022, Parliament referred the conduct of Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Faisal Manap before the Committee of Privileges to the Public Prosecutor, who in turn referred the matter to the Police for investigations.

"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed."

On Feb 15, Parliament voted to refer Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, and Mr Faisal for further probe by the Public Prosecutor over a lying scandal involving former MP Raeesah Khan. The vote took place after a four-hour debate in which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged all MPs to vote with their conscience.