Committee of Privileges report on Raeesah Khan probe: Timeline of events since August

SINGAPORE - The Committee of Privileges released its final report to Parliament on Thursday (Feb 10) over the complaint that was filed against former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.

On Thursday, the committee recommended a $25,000 fine on Ms Khan for her untruth in Parliament on Aug 3 last year, and a $10,000 fine for her repeating of the untruth in Parliament on Oct 4.

It also recommended that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations. It had also done the same for WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap.

Here is a timeline of key events, based on conclusions that the committee reached in its report.

Aug 3: During a speech in Parliament, Ms Khan said she had accompanied a rape survivor to a police station to make a police report three years ago. She alleged the officer made comments on the victim's dressing and the fact that she had been drinking. Ms Khan declined to provide more details when pressed.

Aug 7: Ms Khan told WP chief Pritam Singh that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3. She also told her secretarial assistant Loh Pei Ying and WP volunteer Yudhishthra Nathan about the untruth and called it one of the worst things she had done in her life.

Aug 8: Ms Khan confessed to all three senior WP leaders - Mr Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal - and told them that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3. She was told to continue with the lie, and if she were not pressed, to "retain the narrative that she began in August".

Specifically, Mr Singh told Ms Khan to "take it to the grave".

Aug 10: Mr Singh met Ms Loh and Mr Nathan on a separate matter. He confirmed that he was aware of Ms Khan's Aug 3 lie.

Between Aug 8 and Oct 3: There was no further discussion between any of the three senior WP leaders - either among themselves, or with Ms Khan - about how and when to clarify the untruth, and no preparations were made to do so. This was consistent with the instructions that Ms Khan was given on Aug 8 to not pursue the matter further.

Oct 3: Mr Singh and his wife visited Ms Khan at her home. He told her the matter may arise in Parliament the next day and guided her towards continuing with the lie.

Mr Singh told Ms Khan that if she were to retain or continue with the narrative - the lie she had told - "there would be no judgment" on her.

Both Mr Singh and Ms Khan proceeded thereafter on the basis that she would repeat the lie, if the matter arose in Parliament.