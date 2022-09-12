One Pass part of broader suite of moves to ensure S'pore workforce stays competitive: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - The new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass for top foreign talent should be seen as part of a slew of policies that ensure Singapore's workforce remains competitive, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday.

Unveiled in August, the One Pass targets top foreign professionals drawing a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 or more from a single employer, or those with outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, science and technology, as well as academia and research.

One Pass holders are able to hold multiple jobs and start one or more businesses concurrently.

"(The) One Pass is one part of a broader framework that we have been rolling out for the last few months," said Dr Tan.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) about extending the flexibility of holding multiple positions in more than one company under the One Pass to Employment Pass (EP) holders working in small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in knowledge-based industries such as consulting and audit.

Enhancements to the work pass framework include some changes for foreign professionals, such as exemptions for the top 10 per cent of EP holders from a job advertising requirement that ensures fairer employment opportunities for Singaporeans.

This will give global firms certainty that they can hire key staff for their operations here, said Dr Tan in a ministerial statement.

EP holders who qualify for the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) exemption are mainly senior professionals or management staff, he said.

Dr Tan was responding to a question from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) on the rationale for exempting the top 10 per cent of EP holders from the FCF job advertising criteria as well as the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).

Under the FCF framework, employers currently need to advertise job openings to locals on jobs portal MyCareersFuture.sg for 14 days before they can hire an EP or S Pass holder, unless the foreign talent earns more than $20,000 per month.

Come Sept 1 next year, this sum will be increased to $22,500, a benchmark in line with the top 10 per cent of EP holders. The same benchmark will apply to qualify for the Personalised Employment Pass.

Meanwhile, Compass is a points-based framework that assesses the attributes of an EP applicant and his employer. Also slated to kick in next September, this framework helps employers select a diverse group of quality foreign talent that complements Singapore's talent needs.