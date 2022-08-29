Singapore to launch new work pass to attract global top talent; $30k monthly pay among criteria

SINGAPORE - A new work pass - the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass - will be open for applications from Jan 1 next year, to attract top talent across all sectors.

Applicants will need to earn a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 and above, which is comparable to the top 5 per cent of Employment Pass (EP) holders.

This is among several initiatives to strengthen Singapore's position as a global talent hub, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday (Aug 29).

Other changes planned include updated job advertising requirements under the Fair Consideration Framework, and adjustments to the existing EP scheme.

The changes are to allow businesses to respond quickly to their operational needs, so that they can compete more effectively as Singapore and the world emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Tan said.

He said at a media briefing: "We are making targeted enhancements to our work pass framework, to better attract top talent and experienced tech professionals in areas of skills shortages."

Dr Tan noted that as countries emerge from the pandemic, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, some are turning inwards while others are going out of their way to compete for global talent.

"In this climate, we need to be clear about where Singapore stands. We cannot leave any room for investors to doubt or have questions as to whether Singapore remains open," he said.

To roll out the new plans that will cover four areas, MOM will work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

First, the new pass will grant pass holders the flexibility to concurrently start, operate and work for multiple companies in Singapore at any one time.

This is unlike the typical EP, which is tied to the specific job that the pass holder is doing.

The new pass is also a five-year work pass, which is longer than the typical EP that lasts two to three years.

Pass holders can also sponsor dependants, and their spouses will be allowed to work, after obtaining a Letter of Consent.

To apply for the new pass, applicants will need to earn $30,000 and above. Overseas candidates with no recent employment history in Singapore also need to show that they have worked, or will be working for an established company, with a market cap of at least US$500 million (S$700 million) or annual revenue of US$200 million.