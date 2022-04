NTUC to set up task force to look at needs of young people entering workforce

SINGAPORE - Young people starting on their first job often do not know what to expect and may not even know where to seek help when they face problems, the labour movement found in a study.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its compact with young workers, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will set up a task force to engage them and gain a better understanding of their work-life needs, said its president Mary Liew and secretary-general Ng Chee Meng in their May Day message on Saturday (April 30).

Mr Ng, speaking to the media ahead of the May Day message, said helping these young workers will be one of the key priorities of NTUC this year.

He cited a study done last year in partnership with the Singapore University of Technology and Design, which found that the top three challenges faced by young people just starting out at work revolved around career opportunities and prospects, finances, and mental health.

The study of 1,039 people, who were mostly between 18 and 35 years old, also found that they would lean on friends and colleagues when they encounter problems at work, instead of, say, seeking help from organisations like the NTUC.

“We think there is a space that NTUC can come in, to enable our youth better than what is available currently,” said Mr Ng.

To this end, the task force will reach out to 10,000 young workers who are aged 25 and below.

The focus on those in this younger age group – and not those who are 35 and below as young workers are commonly defined – will allow the NTUC to truly understand the unique needs, challenges and aspirations of those who are just entering the workforce, said Mr Ng.

He added that once people get married and have children, as is often the case with workers in their 30s, they are in a different stage of life and have different concerns.

The task force will be headed by NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo and will aim to come up with concrete proposals within the next 12 to 18 months.

In the May Day message, Mr Ng and Ms Liew said: "NTUC has been championing the interests of all workers, at all stages of their careers. Beyond representing our workers at the workplace, we must look at the needs of the workforce of our future – our youth."

They noted that the workforce demographics and workers' aspirations are changing, affected by geopolitical and socio-political shifts.

"No matter the social or political situation of the world, NTUC will renew and strengthen our compact with our workers," they added.

Elaborating on what they will do for different groups of workers, NTUC said that it will work to champion fair workplace opportunities and strengthen the Employment Pass framework to help professionals, managers and executives, particularly those in their 40s and 60s.

For self-employed workers such as platform workers, it will push for better working terms and conditions, and also better medical coverage.