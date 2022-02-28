Delivery, private-hire platform workers risk being trapped in poverty, precarity: Study

SINGAPORE - Food delivery and private-hire vehicle (PHV) platforms allow people from low-income backgrounds to earn a quick buck and much more than what they normally would, but these workers run the risk of becoming trapped in poverty and precarity.

Researchers from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) warned of this in a study published on Monday (Feb 28).

They said in their working paper that these individuals may also become entrenched in such platform work, even as they see such jobs as a way out of unemployment and helplessness.

Because of a lack of savings and voluntary Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, being stuck in platform work also poses additional challenges to future aspirations, such as home ownership.

Hence, the IPS researchers proposed several interventions to address the downsides of platform work, including mandating or incentivising workers and companies to make contributions to CPF, health savings and insurance.

They also suggested more help be given to platform workers so they can pivot to new careers.

A basic level of protection should be made mandatory as this may allow for a more level playing field so that platform companies do not have to compromise on worker welfare in order to turn a profit.

The study used a mix of a survey and interviews with both PHV drivers and delivery riders, as well as observation.

Led by IPS principal research fellow and head of the institute's Social Lab, Dr Mathew Mathews, the study started in late 2019 and is still ongoing.

Through listings provided by ride-hailing firm Gojek, which provided funding for the study, 958 PHV drivers were surveyed.

Of these drivers, 75 per cent drove for other platforms, such as Grab, as well.

The researchers also conducted 75 in-depth interviews, and followed and observed a number of study participants at work.

Presenting the findings on Monday, Dr Mathews said the team hopes to poll delivery riders as well, but has yet to get a good sample.

The researchers found that involvement in full-time platform work can impede long-term career mobility and take time away from upskilling pursuits.