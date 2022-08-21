NDR 2022: Changes in global economic conditions have led to new era of rising costs, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - International economic conditions have fundamentally changed and the end of an exceptional period has meant rising costs and inflation globally - a situation which Singapore has little influence over, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Sunday (Aug 21).

But it is also within Singapore's power to become more productive and competitive so that workers can earn more, and more than make up for the higher prices of food, fuel and other imports.

"That way, we can all become better off, in real terms," said PM Lee at the Institute of Technical Education headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, where the NDR was held.

In his speech, PM Lee touched on the economic challenges Singapore faces in the current global environment, including the disruption of imported supplies such as food into the Republic.

Aside from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, new realities such as rising protectionism between trade partners, China's slowing growth and exports, countries relooking their supply chains, and companies changing their production strategies have contributed to higher inflation everywhere.

For Singapore and its people to be better off in real terms, efforts must be made on several fronts, PM Lee said.

"This requires us to press on with economic upgrading and restructuring, redouble our transformation efforts, and encourage workers to upgrade their skills at every opportunity. And indeed, that is exactly what we have been doing," he added.

Besides prices rising, the flow of physical supplies into Singapore has also been disrupted in recent times, PM Lee said, citing Malaysia's export ban on chickens, Indonesia's palm oil export halt and India's ban on wheat exports.

"Under pressure, faced with food shortages and rising prices, governments will put their domestic needs first, and so we must expect more arbitrary actions like these, which will impact us," he warned.

This is because Singapore, being a small and open economy, is heavily dependent on imports, including that of essential goods.